First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

article

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.

The first lady is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain quarantined in her home in Delaware.

President Joe Biden was also given a COVID-19 test and the results came back negative.

"The president will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," the White House said.

The first lady is double-vaccinated and has received two boosters, according to a statement from her communications director last year.

The last time the 72-year-old tested positive for the virus was in August 2022. At the time, she was staying at a private residence in South Carolina.

The announcement comes amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations throughout the country, as several hospital systems have reinstated mask-wearing requirements for patients and staff.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



