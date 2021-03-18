First buses of undocumented immigrants arrive at Dallas convention center

The first busloads of undocumented teenage boys arrived at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas on Wednesday night.

Four buses filled with 15- to 17-year-old boys rolled into downtown Dallas around 10 p.m.

The convention center has been converted into an emergency intake facility, where the federal government and local charities will provide care for the undocumented minors. They could stay there up to 90 days.

All of the teens will be screened for COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott was in Dallas on Wednesday to explain his ongoing concerns with the recent surge at the border. He claims the Biden administration's relaxed immigration policies are inviting people from Central America - particularly children and teens - to make the dangerous trip north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration is following a court ruling from last year that prevents the government from turning back unaccompanied minors at the border. So many are showing up they cannot be held at border facilities.

Advocates are urging humane treatment.

"I'm a mother, and just to see these kids and to imagine the heart-wrenching decision that the parents had to make to send their children up toward the border because the conditions of where they are at currently must be so horrible… as a parent that you had to make that decision," Yolanda Bluehorse, Indigenous Cultures Program Dir., Memnosyne Institute.

Some groups and leaders are criticizing Abbott's stance on the current migrant surge.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins did not mention the governor by name, but said the situation is being politicized to distract from problems with vaccine supply and the state's power grid.

Volunteers from Dallas-based nonprofits, like Catholic Charities and Faith Forward, will assist federal workers in operating the temporary shelters.

Organizations likes LULAC will help the teens get legal representation.

