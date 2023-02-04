A firefighter has been taken to the hospital Saturday after working to put out flames at a home in southeast Houston.

Officials with Houston Fire Department announced via Twitter they were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Telephone Rd.

The fire was described as a 2-alarm, which required additional reinforcement. One unidentified firefighter, according to the fire chief, was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries.

No additional information was shared on other injuries as well as what caused the fire, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.



