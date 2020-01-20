Firearm used in Bellaire High School shooting recovered: Bellaire PD

The pistol that is believed to be the weapon used in last Tuesday’s shooting at Bellaire High School has been recovered and is in possession of the Bellaire Police Department, authorities say.

"We understand the desire for additional information, but the Bellaire Police Department will not release any more details as it could compromise the integrity of the investigation," Police Chief Byron Holloway said in a statement on Monday.

A 16-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of 19-year-old Cesar Cortes has been charged with manslaughter.

Based on evidence, the Harris County District Attorney's Office says the suspect did not mean to kill the victim. He will be charged as a juvenile.

Cortez was shot at the school around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Friends and family celebrated Cortes' life during his funeral service on Saturday.

Read Police Chief Holloway's full statement below:

"The pistol believed to be the weapon used in last Tuesday’s shooting at Bellaire High School has been recovered and is in possession of the Bellaire Police Department. This message is being sent to let citizens and their families know they are not in danger of a loose firearm in the community from this incident. We understand the desire for additional information, but the Bellaire Police Department will not release any more details as it could compromise the integrity of the investigation. Also, we are charged with safeguarding the rights of the suspect and will be vigilant of such. As this is an ongoing investigation, Chief Holloway will make decisions as to what information will be released and when. Thank you for your understanding."

Police Chief Byron Holloway