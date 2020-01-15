16-year-old charged with manslaughter in deadly Bellaire High School shooting

A 16-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting of a Bellaire High School student has been charged with manslaughter.

The Bellaire Police Department says the charge could be upgraded as more evidence is obtained.

The suspect has been transferred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center.

RELATED: Bellaire High School student dies after being shot in chest

According to police, a 19-year-old Bellaire High School senior was shot at the school around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The student was taken to the hospital but later passed away.

When officers arrived, the shooter had fled the scene. Bellaire police began searching for the suspect with the help of Houston ISD police and West University police. Around 7:30 p.m., Bellaire police arrested a suspect and a second person in connection to the case.

Police say the handgun has not been recovered, and the suspect may have discarded it while fleeing. Anyone who lives near the school is asked to call the police department immediately if they find what appears to be a handgun on their property.

Advertisement

The Houston Independent School District has canceled classes for Bellaire High School students on Wednesday, however, staff members are being asked to report to campus. Classes will resume on Thursday.

HISD says grief and crisis counselors will be available on campus. Extra officers will also be at the school.