Extra security measures as students return to Bellaire HS after deadly shooting

Extra security measures will be in place this morning as students return to Bellaire High School following a deadly shooting two days ago.

Students can enter the building starting at 7:15 a.m., but will be required to enter through a single-entry point through the doors on Maple at the Circle Drive. Houston ISD says, as students enter the building, administrators will review the contents inside everyone’s backpacks, purses and gym bags.

Classes will follow a regular schedule with all seven class periods. Students will be required to remain on campus during lunch.

HISD says extra counselors will be on campus Thursday to support students and staff.

Additional HISD police officers and school administrators will also be on the campus to patrol the area.

School officials say “these are initial precautions and more long-term, sustainable changes are being developed by the school safety and security committee.”

The new security measures come after the death of a 19-year-old Bellaire High School senior was shot and killed at the school on Tuesday afternoon. A 16-year-old is charged with manslaughter in his death.

Loved ones of the victim, 19-year-old Cesar Cortes, held a candlelight vigil at Evelyn’s Park last night in his honor.