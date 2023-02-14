Fire sparks up at Lynn Lucas Middle School in Willis, no injuries reported
article
WILLIS, Texas - No injuries were reported after a fire at Lynn Lucas Middle School in Willis on Tuesday.
According to the Montgomery County OHSEM Twitter page, the fire was contained to the concession stand and was extinguished.
Officials said students were relocated while the fire department completed their work.
Then officials stepped in to prep lunches for the students.
Officials stated every Willis school student is safe and accounted for.