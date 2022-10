Heavy smoke could be seen rising from a fire on the south side of Houston on Thursday morning.

The Houston Fire Department is working to extinguish the fire in the 2800 block of Holmes Road.

Officials say they received reports of multiple cars on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

A HAZMAT team is responding to the scene.

Officials ask that the public avoid the area due to emergency vehicles on the scene.