Fire damages southwest Houston apartment complex

Published  September 4, 2025 7:55pm CDT
Houston firefighters were called out to an apartment complex following a fire on Thursday evening.

The Brief

    • The fire is at a complex on Sandpiper Drive near Dumfries Drive.
    • A call came to first responders just before 7 p.m.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

HOUSTON - Firefighters are making an offensive effort to put out a fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Southwest Houston apartment fire

What we know:

The fire is at a complex on Sandpiper Drive near Dumfries Drive, close to Fondren Road and South Braeswood Boulevard.

Crews got a call about the fire at about 7 p.m.

No injuries or hospitalizations had been reported as of about 7:50 p.m.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Fire Department

