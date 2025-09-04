Fire damages southwest Houston apartment complex

The Brief The fire is at a complex on Sandpiper Drive near Dumfries Drive. A call came to first responders just before 7 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.



Firefighters are making an offensive effort to put out a fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Southwest Houston apartment fire

What we know:

The fire is at a complex on Sandpiper Drive near Dumfries Drive, close to Fondren Road and South Braeswood Boulevard.

Crews got a call about the fire at about 7 p.m.

No injuries or hospitalizations had been reported as of about 7:50 p.m.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.