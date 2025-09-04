Fire damages southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Firefighters are making an offensive effort to put out a fire at a southwest Houston apartment complex.
What we know:
The fire is at a complex on Sandpiper Drive near Dumfries Drive, close to Fondren Road and South Braeswood Boulevard.
Crews got a call about the fire at about 7 p.m.
No injuries or hospitalizations had been reported as of about 7:50 p.m.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department