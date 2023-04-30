A fire broke out at a building in Trader's Village Houston causing two people, including a firefighter, to be injured.

Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. at Traders Village flea market at 7979 N Eldridge Pkwy as it was packed with people and vendors enjoying a Sunday afternoon.

Captain James Singleton with the Harris County Fire Marshall says units were able to quickly get a handle on the fire.

One person and a firefighter were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say they are still investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire. It was contained in one structure, but there's some smoke damage from an awning to a neighboring structure, Singleton said.

Dotti Parker was a vendor at Trader's Village and it was her first time ever being there when the fire broke out. "I looked up and saw a little bit of brown smoke and then it turned to black smoke."

"It just got worse and worse and worse," she says.

Parker says her son ran over to see what was happening and to try and help. She said he realized the fire was going to move from one side to the other with the way the wind was blowing and moved a bunch of animals who were nearby to get them out of the smoke.

Traders Village Houston will be closed for the rest of the day. Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jersey Village Fire Department, and Cy-Fair Fire Department all arrived to assist.