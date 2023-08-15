A Houston bar was damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning, just days after a deadly shooting occurred out in the parking lot.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of Almeda-Genoa Road around 2 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from the building.

A fire occurred at a bar on Almeda Genoa.

Fire crews extinguished the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Just two days before, a shooting occurred outside of the same bar. Authorities have not indicated if the two incidents are related in any way.

Houston authorities investigate a shooting on Almeda Genoa on Sunday.

Around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, police say a 29-year-old man was arguing with a woman when an unknown male suspect walked up and shot him.

The man died at the scene.

Police say a bystander, a pregnant woman, was also shot in the arm. Officials said she and her baby were in good condition.

There is no description of the shooting suspect at this time. Anyone with information in the shooting is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.