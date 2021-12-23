Fire at ExxonMobil Baytown Complex leaves 4 injured

Four people were injured in a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex early Thursday morning, officials say.

According to refinery officials, those injured were hospitalized in stable condition, and all other personnel has been accounted for.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed that three people were taken to the hospital by Life Flight and one was transported by ambulance. No fatalities have been reported.

The fire reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. in a unit that produces gasoline, according to a refinery official. Shortly after 9 a.m., the company announced that the fire had been extinguished.

No shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding community.

"Air monitoring continues along the fence line. Available information shows no adverse air quality monitoring impact to the community or personnel on site at this time," ExxonMobil Baytown Complex officials said in a statement.

A fire occurred at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex on December 23, 2021.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office responded to the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also sent personnel to the scene and will support first responders and other local officials as needed.

"We are coordinating with authorities as appropriate, and all findings will be incorporated in our continuing effort to enhance our safety performance," ExxonMobil Baytown Complex officials said in a statement.

The company says they are in the process of setting up an information line for community members affected by this incident at 1-800-241-9010.

"We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident caused to the community," ExxonMobil Baytown Complex officials said in a statement.