FIFA Fan Fest Houston to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16
HOUSTON - FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday, June 16. However, the hours will be shortened, according to officials.
Houston FIFA Fan Fest to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16
What we know:
In a statement received by FOX 26, FIFA Fan Festival Houston’s planned hours of operation on Tuesday, June 16 are now 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to continued inclement weather affecting the city throughout the day.
Officials said the shortened hours of operation remain subject to change if the weather conditions are unfavorable to a safe environment for attendees.
Authorities added The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee and public safety officials will continue monitoring the weather conditions, and fans are encouraged to check @FWC26Houston social media channels and www.fwc26houston.com throughout the day for the latest updates.
The Source: Statement from FIFA Fan Fest