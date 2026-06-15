FIFA Fan Fest Houston to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

The Brief FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday, June 16. However, the hours will be shortened, according to officials. FIFA Fan Festival Houston’s planned hours of operation on Tuesday, June 16 are now 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to continued inclement weather affecting the city throughout the day. Officials said the shortened hours of operation remain subject to change if the weather conditions are unfavorable to a safe environment for attendees.



FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday, June 16. However, the hours will be shortened, according to officials.

Houston FIFA Fan Fest to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

What we know:

In a statement received by FOX 26, FIFA Fan Festival Houston’s planned hours of operation on Tuesday, June 16 are now 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to continued inclement weather affecting the city throughout the day.

Officials said the shortened hours of operation remain subject to change if the weather conditions are unfavorable to a safe environment for attendees.

Authorities added The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee and public safety officials will continue monitoring the weather conditions, and fans are encouraged to check @FWC26Houston social media channels and www.fwc26houston.com throughout the day for the latest updates.