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FIFA Fan Fest Houston to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

By
FOX 26 Houston
FIFA World Cup
Updated June 15, 2026 9:31 PM CDT Published June 15, 2026 9:30 PM CDT

The Brief

    • FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday, June 16. However, the hours will be shortened, according to officials. 
    • FIFA Fan Festival Houston’s planned hours of operation on Tuesday, June 16 are now 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to continued inclement weather affecting the city throughout the day. 
    • Officials said the shortened hours of operation remain subject to change if the weather conditions are unfavorable to a safe environment for attendees.

HOUSTON - FIFA Fan Fest will be open on Tuesday, June 16. However, the hours will be shortened, according to officials. 

Houston FIFA Fan Fest to open at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16

What we know:

In a statement received by FOX 26, FIFA Fan Festival Houston’s planned hours of operation on Tuesday, June 16 are now 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to continued inclement weather affecting the city throughout the day. 

Officials said the shortened hours of operation remain subject to change if the weather conditions are unfavorable to a safe environment for attendees.

Authorities added The FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston Host Committee and public safety officials will continue monitoring the weather conditions, and fans are encouraged to check @FWC26Houston social media channels and www.fwc26houston.com throughout the day for the latest updates.

The Source: Statement from FIFA Fan Fest

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