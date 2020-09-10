Fiance reacts to alleged SW Houston road rage incident, police still investigating

An alleged road rage incident in Southwest Houston has left a woman in the hospital.



Rodrigo Delvalle is 24-year-old Destiny Downey’s fiancé. He says she is now doing OK but in pain.



“You can just imagine how I felt when they called me and they said your fiancé just got shot,” said Delvalle.



The investigation is still ongoing for the Houston Police Department.



Downey told her fiancé that it was a case of road rage.

Houston Police say the shooting happened off of the Braeswood Boulevard as you get off of the 610 South Loop, around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.



Delvalle tells FOX 26, Destiny was only about ten minutes from home when the encounter happened.



“The lady pretty much got close to Destiny’s car, she [Destiny] said she was trying to get in, and trying to attack. She then got in front of the car to flank her, that’s what they were trying to do,” said Delvalle.



Police say Destiny was shot at least four to five times. One bullet hitting her in the back.

Rodrigo is still trying to wrap his head around what happened to his fiancé.



“I’m just glad that she’s alive right now,” said Delvalle.



The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.



Police said the suspects fled in an unknown direction.



If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.