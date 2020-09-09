Police investigating shooting in Southwest Houston

article

One woman is recovering following an evening shooting in southwest Houston on Wednesday night.



Commander Halliday with the Houston Police Department Southwest Division said they received a call for a shooting at the intersection of South Loop West and South Braeswood Boulevard around 5:45 p.m.

Halliday said when officers arrived, they found an approximately 25-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.



Halliday said a preliminary investigation showed that the woman was stopped at a traffic light when a white vehicle, with a black male and female inside, pulled up next to her.

At some point, according to Halliday, the driver and passenger tried to get the woman’s attention, but she drove off and they followed her.



That’s when, Halliday said, the male in the white vehicle fired an assault rifle of some type four or five times at the woman’s vehicle.



Halliday said it doesn’t appear that the suspects and victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.



Halliday said the suspects fled in an unknown direction.



If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department or Houston Crime Stoppers.