Who doesn't love a good Charcuterie board?

A local, women-owned business is offering a variety of fresh, high-quality Charcuterie boards and boxes with their newly opened location in The Woodlands.

Graze Craze, the leading franchise within graze-style food category, offers an alternative to traditional dining options with their hand-crafted, specially designed picnic boxes and Charcuterie boards using only quality ingredients.

Faith Abshire, a mother of three, former insurance professional, an avid foodie, and member of The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce, overlooking the newly opened The Woodlands' location on 1500 Research Forest Dr. in Shenandoah.

(Photo courtesy of Graze Craze)

According to a press release, Abshire took up a chef certification as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic while searching for new ways to blend her passion for community and food. Because Houston is a citadel for diversity, especially with food, she knew the city would be an ideal place to bring her vision to life.

"Food is a universal language," Abshire explained in a press release. "It is a central concept that brings everyone together, no matter your background.

Originally from Louisiana, which is also widely known for its immaculate food scene, Abshire added how thrilled she is to share her culinary joy with Houston-area residents.

"My husband and I are from Louisiana, where bringing people together through food is all we know and is who we are," she continued. "Once we explored the Graze Craze concept, we knew it would be a blessing to be able to pour some joy into the community with our uniquely delightful charcuterie offerings."

(Photo courtesy of Graze Craze)

You can learn more about Graze Craze's new location in The Woodlands by visiting their website.