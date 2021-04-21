FEMA Community Vaccination Center at NRG now open without appointment

Effective Wednesday, the FEMA Community Vaccination Center at NRG in Houston, will accept residents without an appointment.

Jennifer Kiger with Incident Command for Harris County tells FOX 26, they’ve also extended its hours from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kiger says right now the county is currently seeing demand for COVID-19 vaccines lag, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

"We are seeing a drop in demand, but I think it’s because availability of the vaccines across the county have increased," said Kiger. "At this time, NRG is currently being reviewed to see if it should be at the capacity it is at."

County officials are now directing their efforts to target zip codes that are considered high risk.

They tell us, they are also making house calls to those who have no form of transportation.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, 45.9% of Texans are vaccinated, far from the 70-80% needed to hit herd immunity.

Dr. James McDeavitt with Baylor College of Medicine saying those in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s are the demographic preventing herd immunity.

"New cases in the Houston area are just shy of 1,000 per day, we’d like to see those numbers well below 200, probably in the teens,’ said McDeavitt.

McDeavitt suspects the Houston area will hit herd immunity by summer time.