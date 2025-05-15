Feline journey: Cat who went missing from Austin 14-years-ago found in south Houston

The Brief A 14-year-old cat named Trinity was reunited with her family. Trinity's owner said she ran out the door one day, and they weren't able to find her.



If a 14-year-old cat, named Trinity, could talk, she'd have quite a tale to tell.

Cat found, reunited with family 14 years later

Lori Drake and her family live in Austin. 14 years ago, they adopted a kitten named Trinity.

The backstory:

"She ran out the door one day, and we were never able to find her," Lori said.

Last December, South Houston Animal Control found a homeless cat in a semi-truck trailer and brought her to their shelter.

Shelter Director Lisa Jones was concerned.

The cat was starting to decline and there was concern she may have cancer, so Lisa asked Molly Gopal with Homeless Pet Placement League, to take her as a foster.

The shelter knew the cat was chipped, but it took a while to track down the email.

Recently, Lori and her daughter drove to Houston from Austin to take Trinity home.

Trinity will spend the rest of her life with the family that fell in love with her as a kitten 14 years ago.

What you can do:

To contact South Houston Animal Shelter, you can call Shelter Director Lisa Jones at (713) 591-5697 or you can call Samantha at (281) 904-0845.