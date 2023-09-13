If you've got the sniffles, your over-the-counter cold medicine may not help, according to a new bombshell report from an FDA panel.

In a report released Tuesday, an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration says the common decongestant ingredient called phenylephrine is no more effective than a placebo.

Phenylephrine is found in some cold medicines from Sudafed, Mucinex, Dayquil, NyQuil, Benadryl , and Tylenol.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The FDA now has to decide whether to pull all the medications containing phenylephrine from the shelves or urge drug companies to rebrand.

However, pediatrician Dr. Shereen Alikhan with the Texas Family Pediatric Group says not to toss away cold remedies from the cabinet just yet because the ingredients are not dangerous. Dr. Alikhan adds that they may contain other components to help you recover.

"The key thing is the phenylephrine oral version doesn’t work but nasal version still does so that’s found in products like Flonase and Afrin. It’s just going to take a little bit more on the consumer side to really pay attention to what symptoms they’re having and what ingredients they’re going to need," Dr. Alikhan said.

RELATED: Popular nasal decongestant doesn't actually relieve congestion, say FDA experts

Pseudoephedrine, which is often behind the shelves in pharmacies, is still effective, according to Dr. Alikhan.

It may take a while for the FDA to make a final decision on whether to revoke phenylephrine's status as an over-the-counter medication.