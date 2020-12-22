FBI searching for Sugar Land bank robber

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the man responsible for a bank robbery in Sugar Land last week.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sugar Land Police Department say the suspect went to the Bank of Texas in the 15200 block of the N. Southwest Freeway around 11:50 a.m. Friday.

The suspect went directly to the teller station, handed the teller a note that threatened harm and demanded money.

The teller, in fear of his life, handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then got into a vehicle, possibly a darker colored Honda Accord with a spoiler on the trunk of the car.

No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities describe the suspect as a thin, white or Middle Eastern man, between 20-30 years old, 5’10". During the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, grey pants, brown dress shoes and a surgical blue mask.

Fort Bend Crime Stoppers may pay a cash reward for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 281-342-TIPS or submitted online at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com