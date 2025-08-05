FBI releases first-ever Houston Most Wanted fugitives list, 1 fugitive already apprehended

The Brief The FBI revealed 10 people on the first-ever Houston Most Wanted fugitives list. The 10 people are wanted on federal or state felony charges. They are considered armed and dangerous.



UPDATE: Less than two hours after the Houston Most Wanted fugitives list was released, one fugitive has already been apprehended thanks to a tip from the public.

According to FBI Houston, Gerrode Terrel Smith was arrested by FBI Houston, Texas DPS VCU Troopers, and Houston police.

Smith faces federal bank robbery charges.

The FBI revealed its first-ever Houston Most Wanted fugitives list on Tuesday.

On the list are 10 people wanted for charges like murder and robbery.

Local perspective:

"FBI Houston has been working with our partners at the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshall Service, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to come up with a list of the most dangerous individuals wanted for violent offenses by each of these partner agencies," said Doug Williams, special agent in charge of the FBI's Houston Field Office.

"Each violent fugitive featured here today on this list is considered armed and dangerous and faces federal or state felony charges ranging from aggravated assault and murder to bank robbery," Williams added.

Big picture view:

According to the FBI, the regional list is part of the FBI’s Summer Heat Initiative targeting violent crime in communities across the United States.

Houston Most Wanted

Photo: FBI Houston

FBI Houston shared the following list of wanted people and the accusations they are facing:

Christian Xavier Rucker – Murder in Aid of Racketeering – $50,000 (increased reward andpreviously featured by FBI Houston)

Elvio Emilio Mancebo – Murder and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution – $10,000 reward

Rafael Antonio Hernandez – Murder - $5,000 reward

Glen Holmes – Murder – $5,000 reward

Luis Argueta – Murder – $5,000 reward

Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo – Murder – $5,000 reward

Jamale N. Jones – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Anthony K. Johnson – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Jose De La Cruz Borjas Machado – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward

Gerrode Terrel Smith – Bank Robbery – $5,000 reward

What you can do:

If you have information on any of their whereabouts, you can call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).