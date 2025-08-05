FBI releases first-ever Houston Most Wanted fugitives list, 1 fugitive already apprehended
HOUSTON - UPDATE: Less than two hours after the Houston Most Wanted fugitives list was released, one fugitive has already been apprehended thanks to a tip from the public.
According to FBI Houston, Gerrode Terrel Smith was arrested by FBI Houston, Texas DPS VCU Troopers, and Houston police.
Smith faces federal bank robbery charges.
The FBI revealed its first-ever Houston Most Wanted fugitives list on Tuesday.
On the list are 10 people wanted for charges like murder and robbery.
Local perspective:
"FBI Houston has been working with our partners at the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the US Marshall Service, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety to come up with a list of the most dangerous individuals wanted for violent offenses by each of these partner agencies," said Doug Williams, special agent in charge of the FBI's Houston Field Office.
"Each violent fugitive featured here today on this list is considered armed and dangerous and faces federal or state felony charges ranging from aggravated assault and murder to bank robbery," Williams added.
Big picture view:
According to the FBI, the regional list is part of the FBI’s Summer Heat Initiative targeting violent crime in communities across the United States.
Houston Most Wanted
Photo: FBI Houston
FBI Houston shared the following list of wanted people and the accusations they are facing:
- Christian Xavier Rucker – Murder in Aid of Racketeering – $50,000 (increased reward andpreviously featured by FBI Houston)
- Elvio Emilio Mancebo – Murder and Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution – $10,000 reward
- Rafael Antonio Hernandez – Murder - $5,000 reward
- Glen Holmes – Murder – $5,000 reward
- Luis Argueta – Murder – $5,000 reward
- Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo – Murder – $5,000 reward
- Jamale N. Jones – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
- Anthony K. Johnson – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
- Jose De La Cruz Borjas Machado – Aggravated Robbery – $5,000 reward
- Gerrode Terrel Smith – Bank Robbery – $5,000 reward
What you can do:
If you have information on any of their whereabouts, you can call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
The Source: The information in this article comes from FBI Houston.