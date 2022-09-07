FBI looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing 3 Houston banks

article

The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.

The "Big Shades Bandit" struck again Tuesday, September 6 at the First Convenience Bank on W 43rd St. in northwest Houston around 1:30 p.m. Officials say he approached the counter, and handed the teller a note demanding cash while brandishing a gun. We're told the teller gave the bandit "an undisclosed amount of money" before walking out of the bank. No one was injured.

Authorities described the bandit as a Black man in his early 20s or 30s about 5'8" with a muscular, medium build.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE

In addition to his large sunglasses, the bandit wore a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap as well as a black gaiter-style mask, a black Magellan brand long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.