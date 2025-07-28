FBI investigates death on Carnival Cruise Ship

article

The Brief The FBI is investigating the death of a 48-year-old Texas man aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship on July 23, 2025. The victim has been identified as Euvelester Villarreal Jr. of Rio Grande City, Texas. Carnival Cruise Line states that FBI review is standard protocol for deaths at sea and does not imply suspicious circumstances in this case.



What we know:

FBI Houston is investigating a death aboard a Carnival Cruise Line on July 23, 2025.

An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent, based out of the Texas City Resident Agency, is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the cruise line regarding the incident.

The Galveston medical examiner's office identified the victim as 48-year-old Euvelester Villarreal Jr., a resident of Rio Grande City, Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line statement

What they're saying:

"It is standard practice for the FBI to review deaths that occur on cruise ships. This routine protocol ensures transparency. It does not automatically imply suspicious circumstances, and the facts of this matter do not suggest any such activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest's family and loved ones in this difficult time."