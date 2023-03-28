article

FBI Houston needs your help locating a man dubbed the ‘Armed Faux Armani Assailant,' after he robbed a bank in Katy.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: FBI Houston)

Officials said the robbery occurred at the PNC Bank, located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road on February 8, when the suspect displayed a handgun.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle described by witnesses as a ‘soccer mom’ car.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Source: FBI Houston)

The suspect is described as a Black male with a pointy nose in his late 30s to 40s, 5'6" to 5'9" tall, about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white baseball cap with the letters ‘AX’ embroidered on the front, gloves, sunglasses, a black face mask, and a thin black jacket with fleece collar.

If you know who this man is, contact Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.