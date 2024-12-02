FBI Houston, HCSO search for suspect in Baitus Samee Mosque vandalism

FBI Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a suspect in the vandalism of a mosque earlier this year.

Authorities say an unidentified man walked into the Baitus Samee Mosque compound on Spears Road on Aug. 14 and sprayed an offensive phrase in black graffiti in Urdu.

Photos: FBI Houston

FBI Houston says before the incident, the man parked a damaged silver Honda Accord at a nearby gas station.

Photos: FBI Houston

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.