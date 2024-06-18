FBI Houston needs assistance locating a suspect they've named the "Be Right Back Bandit" in a robbery that took place just under two weeks ago. The theft occurred at 2:30 p.m. on June 7 at Frost Bank located at 13191 Northwest Freeway in Houston.

The "Be Right Back Bandit" approached the teller in the pretense of opening up a bank account. When prompted for ID he said, "I'll be right back" and then walked to the front doors where he pulled out a gun and confronted the security guard. According to the FBI Houston's Violent Crime Task Force, he ran back to the teller and demanded cash.

Photos courtesy of FBI Houston

No one was hurt, but the suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen running southbound on Hollister Road wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, and a black medical mask. The suspect was described as a Black male in his late 30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, and a beard.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect's identity is urged to contact Houston Crime Stoppers. They are offering up to $5,000 for details that can lead to his arrest. You can contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston fField Office at 713-693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website or the Houston Crime Stopper mobile phone app.