FBI: Bank robbery suspect strikes again in West Houston

The FBI said Thursday that a bank robbery suspect has struck again in West Houston.

Agents said the suspect struck again at First Convenience Bank, located at 5801 S. Gessner Road, on Thursday morning.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male, between 30 to 40 years old, approximately 5’8”-5’10” tall with a thin build.

Agents said during the robbery the suspect wore a white mask, white gloves, a black do-rag, black sunglasses, black pants, and black sneakers.

If you have any information on who the suspect may be, contact the FBI or local police.



