Expand / Collapse search

FBCSO: Man, 22, fatally shot in exchange of gunfire outside convenience store

By
Published 
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston
article

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting on FM 1092.

STAFFORD, Texas - Authorities say a man has died after he was shot several times during an exchange of gunfire in northeast Fort Bend County.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of FM 1092 near Summer Park Drive.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS 

According to the sheriff’s office, two parties met outside of a convenience store around midnight and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says a 22-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not release information about a possible suspect in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS