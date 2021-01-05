FBCSO: Man, 22, fatally shot in exchange of gunfire outside convenience store

article

Authorities say a man has died after he was shot several times during an exchange of gunfire in northeast Fort Bend County.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of FM 1092 near Summer Park Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, two parties met outside of a convenience store around midnight and there was an exchange of gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says a 22-year-old man was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities did not release information about a possible suspect in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

