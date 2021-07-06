Father shoots son in the neck in Fort Bend County parking lot, authorities say

article

Authorities are on the scene following a shooting at a parking lot in Fort Bend County.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jacqueline Preston, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Whole Foods, located at 6645 S. Fry Road in District 2.

Preston said they learned that a father and son were having a fight when the father shot the son in the neck.

Authorities said the father has been detained.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The victim was taken to Katy Memorial Hermann and is currently in stable condition.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.