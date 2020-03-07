Father and 3-year-old son transported with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

article

Three are in custody after a hit-and-run accident in Cypress.

HCSO and EMS responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident involving two pedestrians around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Initial responding units located a 40-year-old male and a 3-year-old male who were struck by a car. The father and young son were flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene, but deputies located the vehicle and three occupants a short time later. They are being detained while traffic units investigate.

This is a developing story.

