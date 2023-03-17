Father accused of leaving 1-year-old daughter asleep in his vehicle while he shopped at Harris Co. Costco

article

One father is facing child abandonment charges after he left his 1-year-old daughter sleeping in his vehicle while he went shopping at a Costco in Harris County.

Authorities said on March 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office were called out to the Costco, located in the 26000 block of the Northwest Freeway, in reference to a welfare check of a child left unattended in a locked vehicle.

When deputies arrived, witnesses stated the father returned to the vehicle, grabbed the child from the back seat, and placed her on his lap in the driver seat and fled from the scene.

Costco employees provided video surveillance to deputies showing the father parking at the business at 2:38 p.m. and entering with his spouse and their two other children.

Then just over an hour later, a witness arrived at the Costco, parked next to the vehicle, and saw the 1-year-old asleep and unattended.

During the investigation, a witness observed the male suspect, later identified as Amr Kotb, return to the business with the child to pick up his spouse and two other children.

Kotb was later detained and charged with abandoning a child with the intent to return.

The child was released to her mother in good health.

Kotb's bond was set at $1,000.