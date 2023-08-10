Houston police have received confirmation that a man critically injured in a crash on July 9 has died.

The 34-year-old male victim, was involved in a motorcycle accident at the intersection of 14800 Hillcroft Avenue.

The identity of the deceased is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

According to the Houston Police Department (HPD) Vehicular Crimes Division and Southwest Division patrol officers, the man was traveling southbound on a maroon Suzuki motorcycle when he failed to maintain a single lane and collided with a curb. The impact caused the man to be ejected from the motorcycle, and before the motorcycle continued rolling over him.

Emergency responders from the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and transported the injured man to Ben Taub Hospital. Tragically, doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead on Wednesday, August 9.

HPD is actively looking into the factors that contributed to the accident and seeking any additional information that may shed light on the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division.

The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.