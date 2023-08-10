If you plan to hit the road in northeast Harris County this weekend, you won't have access to Farmingham Road on the south side of FM 1960.

A road closure is scheduled for Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

TxDOT urges motorists to take alternate routes in light of expected major delays along Farmingham Road.

Those driving east or west on FM 1960 won't be able to turn onto Framingham Road this weekend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The main lanes of FM 1960 are going to stay open.

SUGGESTED: Houston traffic: Multiple lanes closed following tractor trailer crash, expect delays

The closure is due to a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor placing steel beams for new bridge construction over Farmingham Road.