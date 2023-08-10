A tractor-trailer broke in half on Interstate 69 southbound at US-90 Alternate in Fort Bend County on Thursday morning, causing multiple lanes to be closed.

Multiple lanes were closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and to expect delays of two to three hours.