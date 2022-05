article

Police were investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in east Houston on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the North Loop near Homestead Road.

LIFE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

Westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for a few hours during the investigation. The roadway reopened around 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Police said at least one person died in the crash.