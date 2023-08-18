"FedEx delivered a package here and alerted me," said Michael Ho, who has an office in the Heights.

You can see the FedEx driver tossing Ho's package on the porch. Good thing it wasn't fragile.

"A few hours later I came from my house this is my office to check on it and it wasn't here," Ho said.

When he first contacted Wayfair, Ho says he was told to give it a couple of days.

After nothing appeared, he contacted Wayfair again.

"And they basically told me it was delivered, here's a picture of it," said Ho.

When he checked his security camera Ho came across this guy. He had to have followed the FedEx truck.

He runs onto the porch and grabs the package within a minute of it being delivered.

He doesn't try to hide his face. You can also see his distinctive-looking car and the back window is covered in bird droppings.

"With cameras and Ring doorbells it always seems like thieves are smarter than us, we can only do so much and if there's no enforcement behind it what's stopping it," Ho said.

Like a lot of folks in the Heights, Ho is tired of rising crime.

He says he had another theft just last month.

"Ran in the office before I went to the gym and left my gym bag in the car," said Ho. "In less than 10 minutes I came back out and my gym bag was gone.

Many residents and business owners in the Heights say they want to see more emphasis placed on crime.

"Not bike lanes," Ho said. "I see officers giving tickets for making the wrong turn and things like that. I think the focus needs to be on crime eventually petty crime is going to lead to bigger crime."