Family of TDCJ corrections officer killed at Wainwright Unit continue seeking answers

For three weeks, Tammica and Edward Motley waited for answers to find out exactly how their son, Jovian Motley died.

Motley was a corrections officer at the TDCJ Wainwright Unit and died at the prison on November 13.

Motley’s mother says, 'It’s not just my son. This stuff has been happening in TDCJ time and time again. My son’s story just hit the news."

For the first time, the family, along with their lawyers, watched what they call, "highly obstructed video," and left with even more questions.

Attorney Deric Muhammad says, "not only do we believe, but we know that TDCJ, it’s officials, and its policies are 100% responsible for the death of Jovian Motley."

According to the family, Jovian was the fourth man in a five-man team attempting to restrain an inmate. Jovian's job was to hold the inmate's legs, while a sixth person, a supervisor - was recording.

Another attorney, Justin Moore says, "we expected to see clearly how Jovian died, but we walked out with more questions. What has been rumored about the cell is that it was dimly lit, from what we could see, the cell was pitch black."

Tammica Motley says she isn't satisfied with the information provided by TDCJ, and her son's death could've been avoided.

"He had so much life still to live, so many dreams and aspirations, things he wanted to do, and it was cut short. And it was cut short, if I can be honest, because of bad policy and procedures."

The family is also trying to put together a timeline of what happened and another unanswered question, what started the interaction with the inmate?

According to attorney Justin Moore, "We think that it may have been due to some type of a petty grievance that one of the officers had with the inmate."

As of right now, a lawsuit has not been filed. But it's clear, they're building a case.

"There is gross negligence afoot in Wainwright, especially with his particular situation," says Attorney Moore.

As for Tammica and Edward Motley, all they can do this holiday season is hold on to memories of one of their greatest gifts, their son - Jovian.

"You could have the roughest day, you could be upset, and when you see his smile, it’s like nothing else mattered," says Tammica.

Her husband, Edward, says he misses his twin.

"Everything about him was me. The smile is mine."