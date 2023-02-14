Family files federal lawsuit against Harris County jail, claims guards beat man into a coma

The family of a Harris County inmate has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the jail.

RELATED: Harris County Jail deemed 'House of Death' after death of inmate

Sources confirm with FOX 26 that inspectors with the State Commission on Jail Standards are currently visiting the jail - the details of the visit have not been confirmed.

Adael Gonzalez Garcia was booked into the Harris County Jail the day before Thanksgiving 2022 and arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

(Photo courtesy of Adael Garcia's attorney, Randall L. Kallinen)

The family says the day after the holiday, guards used force on Garcia, leaving him severely beaten and suffering a brain injury.

"They (guards) say that he fell from the bed, and that’s not true," says Maura Nieto, Garcia's common-law wife.

EXCLUSIVE: Two former Harris Co. Jail employees say inmates are running the show

"Right now they’re teaching him to walk," she continued. "It’s something they did here, and they haven’t responded. We want them to respond...give us the video, give us the evidence. We’ve asked for medical records. They haven’t given them to us."

Civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen says although the Harris County Sheriff's Office knew their guards injured Garcia, they did not start an internal investigation until much later.

Investigators now tell the family they have to wait until the man can speak.

On Monday, FOX 26 reported that the FBI has agreed to review two deaths in the Harris County Jail. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez requested the review of the deaths of Jaquaree Simmons in February 2021 and Jacoby Pillow in January 2023.

MORE: FBI to review 2 deaths that occurred inside Harris County Jail after sheriff request | Harris County Sheriff's Office responds to FOX 26 exclusive investigation of jail in chaos

There are also multiple reports on the excessive overcrowding at the jail due to the slow process of video evidence from HPD to the District Attorney's Office on other cases, according to Killanen.

"That means that more inmates have to stay here while their cases pend," he said. "Sheriff Gonzalez says the average stay at the Harris County jail is 201 days, while that of other jails is only 60 days."

Community advocates, including retired jail employee Jeff Reese, also joined Garcia's family at the press conference. He retired after 26 years with HCSO and spent the last 9 years as a Sergeant, covering the mental health department of the facility.

"There's a problem with training," Reese said. "People react to stress how they were trained to react. Unfortunately, all they know is physical violence."

SUGGESTED: Shannon Herklotz, Asst. Chief for Detentions Command at Harris Co. Jail stepping down

"When you give an inmate an order, you expect them to follow the order, if not, they were taught (at least they used to be) to put their hands on this inmate and make them do what they were told to do," he continued. "If the inmate pulls back in any way, that's called an assault, and unfortunately, all the stops are released."

Reese, who's now a member of the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, says he's filed complaints against the jail in the past and has not received any answers.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 26 no comments will be made on this case due to pending litigation.