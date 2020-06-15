Family described Hispanic man found hanging in Houston as suicidal, HPD chief says

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene where a Hispanic man was found hanging from a tree in an apparent suicide in northwest Houston.

Houston police say they were called to a report of suicide around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Ella Blvd near 610 North Loop.

They found the body in a field next to a woodworking supply store. It was transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where they will determine the cause of death and the man's identity.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet Monday evening that the Medical Examiner's Office had identified the man and current evidence points to this incident being a suicide.

He also said the man is described by his family as suicidal, and the investigation continues.

Houston Police Department tweeted earlier Monday that they do not suspect foul play and are awaiting autopsy results.

"610 and Ella" began trending on Twitter after a video that appears to show the man hanging from a tree in that area was posted. In the same video, several emergency vehicles and first responders are seen at the scene.

Many people are voicing their concerns and saying they are skeptical it was a suicide after two men were found hanging in California and one in New York City.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tells FOX 26 she has concerns and is going to look into it.

Robert Fuller hanging death: State, FBI to oversee probe into man's death

If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts, you can call The Harris Center Crisis Line at 713-970-7000 (Option 1).

