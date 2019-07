- If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help.

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD : The crisis line provides help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the crisis line at 713-970-7000 and select Option 1.

: The crisis line provides help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the crisis line at 713-970-7000 and select Option 1. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741. Or you can chat with a counselor via Instant Message by clicking here . For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

: The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741. Or you can chat with a counselor via . For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454. Trevor Lifeline : Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also speak with someone over text message or instant message.

: Call 1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also speak with someone over text message or instant message. Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to text confidentially with a trained crisis counselor. Counselors are available 24/7.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline website offers information about risk factors and warning signs, as well as resources to help those in need.

MORE RESOURCES