Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide By Denise Middleton, FOX 26 News
Posted Jul 08 2019 01:45PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 08 2019 09:32PM CDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:35PM CDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416887994-416986586" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416887994" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>In the United States, nearly 1.5 million Americans attempt suicide every year.</p><p>In Texas, one person dies by suicide every two hours.</p><p>Yet, Texas is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to providing care for people with a mental illness.</p><p>That is why FOX 26 is taking an in depth look at this growing epidemic. Denise Middleton has been working on this project for several weeks.</p><p>Recent reports from various agencies show staggering numbers of people taking their own lives across the country, some as young as 10 years old.</p><p>There's an alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide. It is now the second leading cause of death among youth aged 10 to 19. We dove into the numbers and heard from experts on why they think more teens are suffering than ever before.</p><p>“I always wanted to be perfect,” Mia Aldana says.</p><p>“Lot of pressure to try and be something you're not,” Ian de Koster says.</p><p>“A lot of bullying,” Krista Werchitz says. “A lot of people teasing me.”</p><p>This is the grim reality of the pressures some teens often face.</p><p>Instead of enjoying their youth, too much time is spent agonizing over their flaws. Then, many experience feelings of hopelessness and depression.</p><p>Dr. Renata Nero says when that happens, teens often hurt themselves.</p><p>“Sometimes expressing suicidal ideation is a cry for help,” Dr. Nero says.</p><p>A recent report revealed that we have reached a 20-year high in the United States for young people dying by suicide. It shows an increase for those 15 to 19 years old of 47 percent.</p><p>The research hasn't found one driving force behind this surge.</p><p>However, Dr. Nero believes there is a correlation in suicide rates and changes in society.</p><p>“If you look at the year 1999, it was around that time when internet use began to increase, social media use began to increase and it's also during this time frame when there was a rise in cyberbullying,” Dr. Nero says.</p><p>Though not all bullying incidents end in suicide, experts we spoke to agree—there is a strong link between the two.</p><p>“Bullying is real. It's happened for centuries,” say Bob Sanborn with Children at Risk. “It's more prevalent now because of social media because of online bullying.”</p><p>“Cyberbullying is a big issue and it has been an issue for many years and it's a big contributor and factor to youth suicide and so social media only feeds that,” Wykisha McKinney says.</p><p>The statistics don't lie.</p><p>The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 33 percent increase in suicide rates from 1999-2017.</p><p>“We really can't come up with a causal relationship and the act of suicide is a complex act there is no one factor,” Dr. Nero says.</p><p>In addition to bullying, other factors include: an untreated mood disorder, parental mental illness, substance or physical abuse, and difficulties dealing with their sexual orientation. Bouts of depression, stress or anxiety can also trigger thoughts of suicide.</p><p>“It's important to note that anxiety rates have gone up significantly in the last five to ten years,” says Lauren Pursley, training specialist at Mental Health America.</p><p>Pursley says childhood trauma is another major factor.</p><p>“Two thirds of all American children before the age of 18 will experience a traumatic event,” Pursley says.</p><p>The trauma of school shootings like the one in Santa Fe, where 10 people lost their lives, can bring about suicidal thoughts whether a child survived or was directly affected by it.</p><p>Experts say even widespread disasters such as Hurricane Harvey can cause kids to suffer in ways parents might not realize.</p><p>“Sometimes we tend to minimize the type of stress that young people are under and it's important for us to consider where they are developmentally.</p><p>When teens experience these traumas, experts say many times they don't receive the support they need and eventually lose all hope for their future.</p><p>“It all comes down to pressure and mental health issues, and so when our kids are exposed to more of these things, you're going to see more of the reaction in regards to how do they react. Are they open to suicide?” Sanborn says.</p><p>Far too often, many teens suffer in silence. Part of the reason is that there's still a stigma when it comes to mental illness.</p><p>“There are a lot of different terms within society to suggest that there really is something wrong with someone who has a mental illness whereas with a physical illness they are more likely to receive support,” Dr. Nero says.</p><p>Sanborn says there needs to be improvement in the quality of mental health services across the state.</p><p>“In the state of Texas, we are 49th in funding of mental health and even recently with an influx of funding we went from 49th to 49th so we're still not doing enough in regards to mental health,” Sanborn says.</p><p>Despite all these challenges and issues, there is hope but it starts at home.</p><p>“A lot of times they go through these things because they don't have real friends, real people that they can turn to. Their family isn't aware and to have someone that they can lean their shoulder on and cry ...that makes a lot of difference,” Ian de Koster says.</p><p>“Letting the person know you're there for them, that means a lot because a lot of people don't have people there for them,” Mia Aldana says.</p><p>“There’s a way for this to change, there's a way for this to get better,” de Koster says.</p><p>This is something that we can prevent. It is something that we as parents can do something about. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"33918518" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/suicide-prevention-click-here-for-information-on-how-to-get-help" title="Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help" data-articleId="416863007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help.</p><p>The Suicide Prevention Lifeline website offers information about risk factors and warning signs , as well as resources to help those in need.</p><p>MORE RESOURCES</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/suicide-prevention-triggering-factors-for-teens" title="Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens" data-articleId="416874697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's an alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide. It is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 19.</p><p>According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , a combination of individual, relationship, societal and community factors can contribute to suicide risk.</p><p>While there is no one factor of suicide, there are triggers to be aware of:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/woman-without-arms-and-legs-fights-for-disability-rights" title="Woman without arms and legs fights for disability rights" data-articleId="416877437" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katy Hayes from Kingwood lost both of her arms and both legs to flesh-eating bacteria nine years ago.  She is on a mission to work with lawmakers to find better opportunities for people with disabilities.  She says she can't get financial help for a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman without arms and legs fights for disability rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Katy Hayes lost both arms and legs to flesh-eating bacteria nine years ago. She says she's frustrated that the government won't help her financially with a caretaker, so her 15-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter help her. </p><p>She wants to go to Austin to try to make a difference for all people with disabilities. She believes anyone with a disability in Texas should be assigned a case worker, who can help make sure their needs are taken care of.</p><p>Until Katy can get help, she tries to make a living by painting. She figured out a way to strap a paintbrush on to her upper arm and paint. She sells those paintings through the Facebook page "Katy Paints". She says she can't afford a website to sell them, but she is able to sell through social media. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/dark-secrets-alarming-increase-in-deaths-among-teens-by-suicide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/suicide_1562639694158_7491962_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suicide_1562639694158.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-photographs-candid-moment-with-sons-doesnt-realize-one-has-fish-stuck-in-his-mouth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marika Daniels took a picture of her three sons and did not realize her youngest had a fish stuck in his mouth. (Photo by Marika Daniels)" title="we all have that one family member_1562635559582.png-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/jazmine-barnes-family-speaks-out-after-her-accused-killer-bonds-out-of-jail"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barnes suspect_1562629747433.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="six men_1562632744323.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mom-photographs-candid-moment-with-sons-doesnt-realize-one-has-fish-stuck-in-his-mouth" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/we%20all%20have%20that%20one%20family%20member_1562635559582.png_7490670_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marika&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Daniels&#x20;took&#x20;a&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;three&#x20;sons&#x20;and&#x20;did&#x20;not&#x20;realize&#x20;her&#x20;youngest&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;fish&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;mouth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marika&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Daniels&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mom photographs candid moment with sons, doesn't realize one has fish stuck in his mouth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/jazmine-barnes-family-speaks-out-after-her-accused-killer-bonds-out-of-jail" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/barnes%20suspect_1562629747433.JPG_7490439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jazmine Barnes' family speaks out after her accused killer bonds out of jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/six-men-arrested-in-burglary-ring-bust" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/six%20men_1562632744323.JPG_7490370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Six men suspected of being behind more than 100 burglaries in Houston area arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/9-month-old-boy-drowns-in-bath-tub-after-mom-got-distracted-hcso" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/baby%20drowns_1562627725134.JPG_7489798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-month-old boy drowns in bath tub after mom got distracted: HCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/retrial-underway-for-david-temple-man-accused-of-murdering-his-wife-katy-teacher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/husband%20wife%20killed_1562627204229.JPG_7489779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retrial underway for David Temple, man accused of murdering his wife, Katy teacher</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 