- There's an alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide. It is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a combination of individual, relationship, societal and community factors can contribute to suicide risk.

While there is no one factor of suicide, there are triggers to be aware of:

Bullying and cyberbullying

Untreated mood disorder

Alcohol or substance abuse

Physical abuse

Family history of mental illness or suicide

Difficulties dealing with their sexual orientation

Experiencing a traumatic event

Depression, stress or anxiety

Other contributing factors to suicide can include barriers to accessing mental health treatment or an unwillingness to seek help because of stigma, according to the CDC.

There are resources that can help.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.