<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416874697" data-article-version="1.0">Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="416874697" data-article-version="1.0">Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416874697" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/suicide-prevention-triggering-factors-for-teens" data-title="Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/suicide-prevention-triggering-factors-for-teens" addthis:title="Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416874697.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416874697");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416874697-416874908"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416874697-416874908" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/darksecretstriggers_1562606297335_7487152_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416874697" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - There's an alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide. It is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 19.</p> <p>According to the <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/suicide/fastfact.html">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</a>, a combination of individual, relationship, societal and community factors can contribute to suicide risk.</p> <p>While there is no one factor of suicide, there are triggers to be aware of:</p> <ul> <li>Bullying and cyberbullying</li> <li>Untreated mood disorder</li> <li>Alcohol or substance abuse</li> <li>Physical abuse</li> <li>Family history of mental illness or suicide</li> <li>Difficulties dealing with their sexual orientation</li> <li>Experiencing a traumatic event</li> <li>Depression, stress or anxiety</li> </ul> <p>Other contributing factors to suicide can include barriers to accessing mental health treatment or an unwillingness to seek help because of stigma, according to the CDC.</p> <p>There are resources that can help.</p> <p>If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at <a href="tel:18002738255">1-800-273-8255</a>. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"33918518" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/suicide-prevention-click-here-for-information-on-how-to-get-help" title="Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help" data-articleId="416863007" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2018/06/08/suicide%20prevention%20hotline_1528485818594.PNG_5644956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help.</p><p>The Suicide Prevention Lifeline website offers information about risk factors and warning signs , as well as resources to help those in need.</p><p>MORE RESOURCES</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/woman-without-arms-and-legs-fights-for-disability-rights" title="Woman without arms and legs fights for disability rights" data-articleId="416877437" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_1_7487491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katy Hayes from Kingwood lost both of her arms and both legs to flesh-eating bacteria nine years ago.  She is on a mission to work with lawmakers to find better opportunities for people with disabilities.  She says she can't get financial help for a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman without arms and legs fights for disability rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Katy Hayes lost both arms and legs to flesh-eating bacteria nine years ago. She says she's frustrated that the government won't help her financially with a caretaker, so her 15-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter help her. </p><p>She wants to go to Austin to try to make a difference for all people with disabilities. She believes anyone with a disability in Texas should be assigned a case worker, who can help make sure their needs are taken care of.</p><p>Until Katy can get help, she tries to make a living by painting. She figured out a way to strap a paintbrush on to her upper arm and paint. She sells those paintings through the Facebook page "Katy Paints". She says she can't afford a website to sell them, but she is able to sell through social media. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-forced-to-give-up-newborn-twins-after-wrong-embryos-implanted-in-ivf-mix-up-lawsuit-claims" title="Couple forced to give up newborn twins after wrong embryos implanted in IVF mix-up, lawsuit claims" data-articleId="416869199" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty-ivf%20wrong%20family-070819_1562604699642.jpg_7487458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty-ivf%20wrong%20family-070819_1562604699642.jpg_7487458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty-ivf%20wrong%20family-070819_1562604699642.jpg_7487458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty-ivf%20wrong%20family-070819_1562604699642.jpg_7487458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty-ivf%20wrong%20family-070819_1562604699642.jpg_7487458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In vitro fertilization, Reproductive biology laboratory University hospital of Rouen, France. (Photo by: Media for Medical/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple forced to give up newborn twins after wrong embryos implanted in IVF mix-up, lawsuit claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 11:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 12:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York couple who gave birth to twins in March after traveling to Los Angeles to undergo in vitro fertilization has filed a lawsuit against the clinic claiming that a mix-up resulted in them giving birth to another couple’s children, which they then had to give up.</p><p>The Asian couple, identified in the lawsuit as A.P and Y.Z., say that they first consulted CHA Fertility Center in January 2018, and that a first attempt at in vitro fertilization in July failed. According to The New York Post , a second attempt just a month later was successful, but the couple claims that they raised alarm early on in the pregnancy after they were told they were carrying twin boys, as they had only unfrozen two female embryos.</p><p>But Dr. Joshua Berger and Simon Hong, co-owners of CHA Fertility Center, allegedly told the couple that the sonogram was “not a definitive test,” with Berger reportedly relaying a similar story involving his own wife to the expectant parents, The New York Post reported. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. (Photo Credit: Walt Disney)" title="THUMB MULAN_1562615795393.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘Mulan' live-action movie teaser trailer features sword-wielding heroine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/your-money/kohls-will-now-pack-and-ship-your-eligible-amazon-returns-for-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/getty_kohlsstorefront_070819_1562608976514_7487199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Kohl's storefront is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)" title="getty_kohlsstorefront_070819-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Kohl's will now pack and ship your eligible Amazon returns for free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/woman-without-arms-and-legs-fights-for-disability-rights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_0_7487492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Katy_Hayes_fights_for_disability_rights_0_20190708172043"/> </figure> <h3>Woman without arms and legs fights for disability rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/i-am-life-campaign-works-to-lower-hiv-rates-in-houston"> <figure 