Fort Bend County deputy struck in west Houston hit-and-run

The Brief A Fort Bend County deputy was injured in a hit-and-run on the Katy Freeway. Officials say the deputy was helping a stranded driver when another vehicle struck him. The deputy's condition is said to be critical, but not worsening.



A Fort Bend County deputy is said to be in critical condition after a hit-and-run on the Katy Freeway overnight.

Katy Freeway hit-and-run injures Fort Bend Co. deputy

What we know:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Lewis was hit by a vehicle at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday on I-10 near Eldridge Parkway.

Dept. Lewis was in his personal vehicle when he stopped to help another driver stranded on the freeway. Officials say the deputy was then hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Dept. Lewis was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be critical, but it's not getting worse.

Houston Police are said to be investigating.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the hit-and-run suspect or the vehicle involved.