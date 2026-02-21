Major shutdown continues through weekend on Katy Freeway

The Brief I-10 East is fully shut down from Shepherd to Houston Avenue. Drivers from the Katy area will be forced off the highway. Expect heavy delays on frontage roads throughout the weekend.



Drivers planning to travel on I-10 East (Katy Freeway) this weekend should prepare for significant delays as a major shutdown is in effect.

Katy Freeway shutdown

What we know:

The Katy Freeway is experiencing a full closure of its eastbound lanes from Shepherd Drive to Houston Avenue, creating a major headache for commuters.

Those coming into the city from the Katy area will be particularly impacted, as they will be forced off the highway well before their typical exit points.

Authorities are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and allow for considerable extra travel time, especially during peak hours.

Frontage roads are expected to bear the brunt of the diverted traffic, leading to heavy congestion throughout the weekend.

Local law enforcement and traffic management officials are on-site to help direct traffic and manage the flow.

Future reconstruction

Big picture view:

Crews are making repairs this weekend, but the bridge is ultimately slated for a complete overhaul.

The Houston Avenue Bridge is scheduled for demolition in early 2027. It will be reconstructed to run under I-10 as part of the I-10 White Oak Bayou elevation project.