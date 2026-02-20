Major I-10 closures planned this weekend for Houston Avenue Bridge repairs

The Brief Bridge repairs will cause several major closures on I-10 starting Friday at 9 p.m. The Houston Avenue Bridge will be fully closed in both directions over I-10 through early Monday morning. Drivers are urged to follow posted detours and expect delays throughout the weekend.



Houston drivers hitting the roads this weekend need to know about major closures along the I-10 Katy Freeway as crews work on repairs to the Houston Avenue Bridge.

Weekend traffic impacts

Timeline:

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

Local perspective:

TxDOT has announced several significant closures and detours during the bridge repairs:

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound from Shepherd/Durham to Houston Ave: Closed.

Motorists will detour by exiting to the eastbound I-10 Frontage Road, turning left on Shepherd Dr., and turning left on the I-10 westbound Frontage Rd. Drivers will follow the westbound frontage road to the next entrance ramp, continue on I-10 westbound to the I-610 West Loop northbound connector, take the I-610 North Loop eastbound connector, and then take I-45 southbound to connect back to I-10 eastbound.

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound from Antoine Dr. to Shepherd Dr.: Four left lanes will be closed.

A single lane will remain open for local traffic only. Motorists should seek an alternate route via the I-610 West Loop northbound connector to the I-610 North Loop eastbound connector. Then continue onto I-610 North Loop eastbound to the I-45 southbound connector to I-10 eastbound.

I-610 West Loop north and southbound Connector Ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound: Closed.

Motorists will detour by continuing onto I-10 westbound and exiting at Chimney Rock. Drivers will U-turn at Chimney Rock to I-10 eastbound, continue to the I-610 West Loop northbound connector, take the I-45 southbound connector, and continue onto I-45 southbound to I-10.

Houston Ave. Bridge north and southbound at I-10 Katy Freeway: Closed.

Northbound motorists will detour by turning right on Hogan St., left on N. Main St., left on Quitman St., and right onto Houston Ave. Southbound traffic will detour by turning left on Quitman St., right on N. Fulton St., right on Hogan St., and left onto Houston Ave.

Future reconstruction

Big picture view:

Crews are making repairs this weekend, but the bridge is ultimately slated for a complete overhaul.

The Houston Avenue Bridge is scheduled for demolition in early 2027. It will be reconstructed to run under I-10 as part of the I-10 White Oak Bayou elevation project.

Advice for drivers

What you can do:

TxDOT is asking drivers to have patience, use caution to ensure workers' safety and follow all posted detour signs.

Additional closures and detour maps can be found at Houston TranStar or Drive Texas. Drivers can also follow TxDOT Houston on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads for real-time roadway updates.