Man admits to deadly Bammel N Houston shooting

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing another man in northwest Harris County on Friday. Officials say the suspect was found in a hospital and admitted to the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody on a murder charge.



A man is in custody after reportedly admitting to a deadly shooting outside a convenience store in northwest Harris County on Friday.

Arrest in Bammel N Houston shooting

The backstory:

Harris County deputies were called at about 10 a.m. Friday to a convenience store on Bammel North Houston Road near West Greens Road.

Deputies arrived to find a man in the parking lot with a possible gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene, officials say.

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on Saturday that 34-year-old Albert Williams has been arrested and charged for the shooting.

While deputies were at the shooting scene, they were told about a man who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Deputies found Williams at the hospital and spoke to him about the shooting. According to the sheriff, Williams admitted to shooting the victim after an argument.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Glenn Godfrey Grey.

A murder charge has been filed against Williams, and he has been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Records say his court date is set for Monday.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.