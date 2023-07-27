Family, friends remember Houston pregnant woman shot, killed while at birthday party

Family and friends of Autumn Vallian held a vigil Thursday evening south of Houston for the pregnant 21-year-old shot and killed over the weekend.

"The pain that is surrounding me right now is unbearable," said Andrew Vallian, Autumn’s father.

Andrew describes his daughter as a loving ray of sunshine with big dreams. Autumn was one of five people shot early Saturday morning at Margaret Jenkins Park. Four of the victims were taken to hospitals while Autumn didn’t survive. The 21-year-old was five months pregnant.

"She was our angel here on Earth," said Andrew. "The most loving daughter a father could ever ask for. I could hear her voice saying ‘hey daddy". She was pregnant with my first grandson."

Autumn had been at Margaret Jenkins Park that night and into Sunday morning to celebrate a close friend’s birthday. According to police, at some point, people started shooting after there was an argument between groups.

"She sat in the car pretty much the whole time she was out [there]," said Enitra Pickett-Johnson, Autumn’s Aunt. "She sat in the car, then when she got out of the car, she died. That’s just sad."

"We [were] talking about baby showers," said Erika Pickett, Autumn’s other aunt. "What the theme was going to be. What everything was going to be. She was looking forward to new beginnings of her happiness."

Police apprehended two suspects, but authorities believe there could have been other shooters. If you know anything relating to this case you’re urged to contact Houston police.

"She was raised the right way," said Andrew. "She carried that from a teenager through her adult years. I miss her."