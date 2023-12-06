Houston 'Fake Dentist' caught after reports of groping woman during appointment

A fake dentist bust – tipped off when a woman reported being fondled during an appointment.

Police arrested Jose Uzeta and Alberto Flores for practicing dentistry without a license.

Uzeta, who is facing an assault charge as well, is accused of inappropriately touching one of his patients in multiple areas after he completed "dental work."

Fernando works at the building where the two practiced in the 6200 block of Westpark Drive. He was there during the arrest on Monday.

"I just saw four cops come out of the suite in the back, and basically they arrested some guy," he said. "I didn't even know they were dentists down there, so it surprises me that they did inappropriate stuff here in the same building that I work for."

Fernando says he saw a lot of visitors go into and out of the suite, and found it odd when a wall went up where a window once was.

"It's actually kind of weird because they did have a window, but then had it covered," he said.

Both suspects are charged with Dentistry Act Violation and Uzeta is also charged with indecent assault.

Michael Haddad with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. He says these suspects likely targeted specific victims.

"They may not have insurance, they may not be citizens. They don’t want to report these kinds of things to police, because they don't know what will happen to them," he said.

The office says the two suspects admitted to meeting at a dental school in Mexico and eventually came to the United States.

Haddad says Flores admitted to practicing without a license in Harris County for five years and Uzeta admitted to practicing here for more than 20 years.

Haddad says he wants victims to come forward to help bring these suspects to justice.

"Contact the authorities, contact your local police department, get this out to light. I do not want to see these people preying on people in Harris County. You need to report these kinds of people. They're not right, and we need to bring these people to justice," he said.

You can search to make sure your dentist has the credentials they claim to have by visiting the Texas Medical Board site. Look up the licensing for doctors and dentists in the State of Texas by clicking here.