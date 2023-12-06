Houston crime: USPS letter carrier robbed, $150,000 reward being offered for information

A $150,000 reward is being offered after a United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed last month in Houston.

According to a release, the robbery occurred on the 2000 block of Chestnut Street on November 10, just before 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6'5" tall, weighing around 230 pounds, with facial hair, and wearing a gray hoodie.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a small, dark SUV.

Officials stated that if you see the suspect, do not attempt to apprehend him yourself.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say Law Enforcement) or at (713) 238-4429 and reference case #4185935-ROBB.