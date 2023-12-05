Houston crime: 2 men facing charges, accused of pretending to be dentists

Two men are facing charges for pretending to be dentists in Houston, court documents revealed.

Jose Uzeta is accused of inappropriately massaging one of his patients.

Jose Alfredo Uzeta

Authorities say Uzeta is not licensed to practice, and is also facing a dentistry act violation, in addition to the indecent assault charge.

He was arrested Monday and investigators say he's not the only fake dentist.

Alberto Alanis Flores

Alberto Flores was also taken into custody, and he's also a fake dentist, according to court documents, and is charged with a dentistry act violation.